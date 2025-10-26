The Indian Awaaz

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 announced

Oct 26, 2025

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 9:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 were announced today. Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar will be given the Vigyan Ratna award posthumously. Eight scientists have been selected for the Vigyan Shree award. Under the Vigyan Yuva category, 14 young scientists have been selected across various disciplines, while the Vigyan Team award is being given to Team Aroma Mission CSIR for its contributions in Agricultural Science. 

The awards are given in recognition for exceptional contributions in science, technology, and innovation under four categories – Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shree, Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar and Vigyan Team. 

