Rajya Sabha extends suspension of 12 opposition members

30 Nov 2021 04:10:00

Staff Reporter

12 opposition members of the Rajya Sabha have been suspended for the remaining period of the Winter Session of Parliament.

They include six from the Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPI(M). These members of the Upper House have been suspended for their unruly behavior during the last day of the previous Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The members who have been suspended are Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Elamaram Kareem of CPI(M), Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi had moved the motion seeking their suspension for the current Winter Session which was passed by voice vote. After the Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for the day.

