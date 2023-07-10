इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2023 11:34:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rain Havoc: 34 killed in rain related incident in Uttar Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Heavy rain disrupts normal life in North India

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 34 people were killed in last 24 hours in rain related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, due to the torrential rain in different parts of the state.

As per the data given by relief commissioner office of state, five people drowned in Raebareli district while four in Bareilly district. Deaths due to lightening and heavy rain occurred in Muzaffarnagar, Kaushambi Etah, Kannauj, badayun, Ghazipur,Jalaun and Kanpur dehat also. Torrential rain thrown life out of gear in many districts particularly in western parts of the state. 

Metrological department has predicted heavy rain in state today and issued Orange alert for some districts. In some districts schools and colleges have bee closed due to warning of heavy rain. In state capital Lucknow also administration has advised people to not to go outside of their homes unless it is very necessary.

Four teams of NDRF in Ghaziabad have been put on high alert for the quick response of any natural calamities while one team has already moved to Bareilly. District administration in many districts has a shoot helpline numbers for the general public in case of any emergency related to heavy rain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart