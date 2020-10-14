Railways to run 196 Special trains to clear festive rush

AMN

Ministry of Railways has approved 196 pairs of Festival Special services to clear the festive rush. These Special Festival Services will be operated between 20th of this month and 30th of next month.

Ministry of Railways has said that the fare for these Festival Special services will be that applicable for special trains. The Ministry said, Zonal Railways will notify schedule of such trains well in advance. The Festival Special services to be operated include daily, bi-weekly, tri- weekly and weekly train services.