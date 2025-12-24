The Indian Awaaz

Railways strengthens AI based system to protect wildlife on tracks

Dec 24, 2025

Staff Reporter

Indian Railways has strengthened Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based system to protect wildlife on railway tracks. The Railways has deployed AI-based cameras to Alert Loco Pilots half a kilometre in advance to save elephants, lions, and tigers on tracks. The AI-enabled Intrusion Detection System using a Distributed Acoustic System for detecting the presence of elephants has also been deployed on Railway tracks.

The System has been implemented in 141 route kilometres on the Northeast Frontier Railway to prevent elephant collisions. The system has been successfully functioning, and based on its performance, further tenders have been awarded for 981 Route Kilometres for implementation across Indian Railways.

With this, the total coverage will extend to 1 thousand 122 Route Kilometres. The system generates real-time alerts for loco pilots, station masters and Control Rooms about the movement of elephants in proximity of railway tracks, enabling timely preventive action.

