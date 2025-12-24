Indian Coast Guard inducts First Pollution Control Vessel at Goa Shipyard Limited

AMN

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has inducted the first Pollution Control Vessel, Samudra Pratap, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) today. Samudra Pratap is the first indigenously designed and built Pollution Control Vessel of the Indian Coast Guard. The vessel was formally delivered to the Coast Guard today during an induction ceremony.

The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30 millimetre CRN-91 gun, two 12.7 millimetre stabilised remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, and indigenously developed systems. It also features a shaft generator, a Sea boat davit, a Pollution Response boat with davit, and a high-capacity external firefighting system.

Samudra Pratap is the first Pollution Control Vessel in the ICG fleet to feature a retractable stern thruster, Dynamic Positioning System, and flush-type side sweeping arms. The vessel is equipped with major Pollution Control equipment. It has over 60 per cent indigenous content, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

The Pollution Control Vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.