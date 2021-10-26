Railways make special arrangements for ongoing festive season

By Sudhir Kumar

Indian Railways has made special arrangements in this ongoing festive season for the passengers traveling to their native places to celebrate festivals with their families. For the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers during this season, Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhatha Puja this year. Railway Ministry said, augmentation of coaches in regular trains is being done to ensure the berth availability during this festive rush.

Crowd controlling measures are being done by forming queues at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for the frequent and timely announcement of arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers.

To assist passengers, May I Help You booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance. Medical Teams are also available at major stations on the call with Ambulance and paramedical team.

Security and Vigilance Department staff are keeping a watch on any malpractices like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity and it is being strictly monitored. Instructions for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, passenger amenity area in particular and at stations, in general, are given by Zonal Headquarters.