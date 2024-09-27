Rahul Gandhi to Kick off Haryana Assembly Poll campaign with rallies in Karnal and Hisar

AMN/ WEB DESK

Campaigning has picked up for the Haryana Assembly Polls. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to start his campaign for the Haryana Assembly Elections today from Karnal District. Mr Gandhi will address a public meeting in the Assandh Assembly constituency of Karnal. Later on the day, Mr. Gandhi will also address another public meeting in Barwala of Hisar District.

Voting for the Haryana assembly is scheduled for the 5th of October, and the counting of votes will take place on the 8th of October.