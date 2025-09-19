The Indian Awaaz

PV Sindhu Cruises into China Masters Quarterfinals with Straight-Game Win

Sep 19, 2025

In Badminton, India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win at the China Masters Super 750 Tournament in Shenzhen, today. Sindhu defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-15, 21-15, securing her second top-10 victory in a month and advancing to her first World Tour quarterfinal since January 2025.

This was Sindhu’s back-to-back straight game win at the tournament after her dominating 21-5, 21-10 win against Julie Jakobsen of Denmark in the first round. She will now face An Se Young of South Korea in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, India’s star men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also reached the quarterfinals.

The indian pair defeated the Taiwanese pair of Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in the pre-quarterfinals this afternoon. The Indian pair secured their spot after defeating the Malaysian pair of Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in straight games, with scores of 24-22, 21-13.

