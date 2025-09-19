Marium Fatima Becomes Bihar’s First Woman FIDE Master

Last Updated on September 19, 2025 12:47 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / Patna

Bihar has added a new name to its sporting history as Marium Fatima, a young chess prodigy from Muzaffarpur, became the state’s first Woman FIDE Master (WFM). The achievement, conferred by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), marks a remarkable milestone for both Marium and Bihar’s sporting fraternity.

The Woman FIDE Master title is awarded to players who demonstrate exceptional skill and consistency at the international level. To achieve this distinction, a player must attain a FIDE rating of 2100 or more and meet stringent performance standards in rated tournaments.

Marium, who has been passionate about chess since childhood, has represented Bihar and India in several state, national, and international competitions. Over the years, she has collected numerous medals and trophies, steadily climbing the competitive ladder. Her success, observers note, reflects not only her personal dedication but also the growing interest in chess among young players in Bihar.

Congratulating her, Ravindran Shankaran, Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority, said: “Marium has made the state proud by becoming the first Woman FIDE Master from Bihar. Her dedication, discipline, and hard work are truly inspiring. We hope her achievement will motivate many more girls to take up chess professionally.”

Chess experts believe Marium’s feat could act as a turning point for the promotion of the sport in the state, where infrastructure for indoor games is still developing. Her journey is also significant in breaking stereotypes, as women players in Bihar have had limited opportunities in comparison to other states.

Expressing her gratitude, Marium credited her family, coaches, and mentors for their constant support. She now aims to push further toward the higher FIDE titles of Woman International Master (WIM) and ultimately Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

With this breakthrough, Marium Fatima has become a symbol of aspiration for the youth of Bihar, especially young girls seeking a career in mind sports.