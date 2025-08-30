Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin To Visit India in December

Aug 30, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India In December

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to India in December this year, amid growing ties between the two nations following US trade tariffs. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow that the Russian President will discuss preparation for the December visit to India during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in China.

The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China’s Tianjin on Monday. The announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine 

Aug 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Kyiv dismisses plan of proposed 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine & Russia

Aug 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand: Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai  appointed as acting PM

Aug 30, 2025

You missed

POLITICS

CPI(M) Slams RSS Chief’s Remarks on Kashi-Mathura, Calls for Unity Against Divisive Politics

31 August 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Djokovic Battles Past Norrie to Reach U.S. Open Fourth Round

31 August 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC identifies 100 assembly seats in WB with fake & illegal voters

30 August 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) Remains Closed For 5th Consecutive Day

30 August 2025 10:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!