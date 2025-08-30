Putin To Visit India in December

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to India in December this year, amid growing ties between the two nations following US trade tariffs. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow that the Russian President will discuss preparation for the December visit to India during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in China.

The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China’s Tianjin on Monday. The announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.