PM Modi holds telephonic talks with Ukraine President Zelenskyy on resolution of conflict

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the latter shared his perspective on recent developments in Ukraine.

PM Modi thanked Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India’s unwavering stance on seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict, pledging support for efforts to restore peace at the earliest. He reiterated India’s commitment to extending all possible assistance in this regard.

The leaders also reviewed the progress in India-Ukraine bilateral ties and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They agreed to stay in touch to continue their discussions.