इंडियन आवाज़     13 Sep 2023 03:24:59      انڈین آواز

Putin lauds PM Modi’s idea of promoting Make in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By
file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the ‘Make in India’ initiative and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “doing the right thing” by promoting the policy.

In his address to the plenary session of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on Tuesday, Putin gave India’s example while responding to a query about Russian-manufacture automobiles.

“You know, we did not have domestically made cars then, but we do now. It is true that they look more modest than Mercedes or Audi cars, which we bought in vast amounts in the 1990s, but this is not an issue.

“I think that we should emulate many of our partners, for example, India. They are focused on the manufacture and use of Indian-made vehicles.

“I think that Prime Minister Modi is doing the right thing in promoting the ‘Make in India’ programme. He is right,” the Russian leader said.

He went on to say that it is “absolutely fine” to use Russian-made automobiles.

“This will not lead to any infringements of our WTO obligations, absolutely not. It will concern state purchases. We must create certain chain regarding what cars different classes of officials can drive, so that they will use domestically-made cars.

“You probably know about the proposals to continue buying these cars. It would be easy to do, because the logistics are streamlined,” Putin added.

In June while addressing an economic forum in Moscow, Putin had called Modi “a great friend of Russia” and praised the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“Our friends in India and our big friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the ‘Make in India’ initiative several years ago. It has had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy. It would do no harm to emulate what is working well, even if it was not us but our friends who created it,” the President had said.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative was launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2014 aimed to to create and encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in the country and incentivise dedicated investments into manufacturing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

12 scientists selected for prestigious Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards for year 2022

India’s top annual science prize, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards were announced today after a gap of two ye ...

Kochi: Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute decodes entire genome of Indian oil sardine

AMN / WEB DESK In a major breakthrough in the country's marine fisheries research, a team of scientists fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart