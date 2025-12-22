PTI protests against 17-Year sentence to Imran Khan in Toshakhana-II Case

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are holding rallies in various parts of the country, in protest against the court’s verdict sentencing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for 17 years imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case. During the protest, Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar stated that Imran Khan had been fighting for the future generations and citizens’ rights.

The protesters carrying party flags shouted slogans against the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government and the judge who announced 17 years sentence for Imran Khan and his wife. The PTI workers rejected the verdict and termed it a grave blow to Pakistan’s judicial system, which has been weakened after the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Following the verdict, Imran Khan has issued a call for nationwide protest and announced his intention to challenge the court’s decision in the Toshakhana-II case in the Islamabad High Court. The Toshakhana-2 corruption case involves the purchase of an expensive jewellery set, gifted to Imran Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021, at a nominal price.