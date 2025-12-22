Anti-Hasina platform threatens movement against Yunus govt in Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Inqilab Moncho, an organisation born out of the July Revolution that toppled Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, on Monday warned of launching a mass movement to oust Muhammad Yunus-led interim government if justice is not ensured for the murder of its spokesperson, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

At an emergency press conference at Shaheed Hadi Chattar (Shahbag), the platform’s member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber said a 24-hour ultimatum issued during Hadi’s funeral had passed without action. “No visible steps have been taken to arrest the accused,” he alleged.

Criticising the home and law advisers of the interim government, Jaber said authorities were “avoiding responsibility” and demanded a Speedy Trial Tribunal to try the murder case. He also suggested seeking assistance from agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard.

“If intelligence agencies cannot identify the killers, there is no need to keep them,” he said, warning, “Justice must be ensured before the election. If people start shedding blood, it will be unstoppable.” He announced protest programmes and vowed to stay on the streets until the killers and their patrons are arrested.