Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 prohibits harmful online money gaming services

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 12:20 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 prohibits harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to these games and encourages e-sports and online social games. This legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth. The objective of the Act is to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse social, economic, psychological and privacy-related impacts of such games. The Act has a provision for a complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games. There is a provision of imprisonment up to three years and a fine up to one crore rupees or both in case of violation of the law related to online money gaming.