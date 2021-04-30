Principal Scientific Adviser gives home care tips for managing mild symptoms of COVID19

WEB DESK

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India has released home care tips for managing mild symptoms of COVID-19. It has advised people not to panic if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, as the majority of people can manage their infections at home by following self-care measures. They have been recommended that at the first sign of experiencing the symptoms, people should isolate at home and begin following self-care measures.

It is important to isolate, rest and keep hydrated, and regularly monitor the patient’s blood oxygen levels and temperature. The patient has to consult a doctor if the fever persists or if SpO2 levels fall below 92 per cent. The guidance also highlights the importance of keeping the patient’s doors and windows open to keep the room well ventilated.

The guidance outlines the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus. It also reminds people that even after being vaccinated, it is essential to continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.