Prices of LPG gas cylinders increase by Rs 60, commercial cylinders by Rs 115

Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of non-subsidised domestic LPG gas cylinders by 60 rupees across metropolitan cities in the country.

As per Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the price for a 14.2 kilogram gas cylinder has been increased from 853 rupees to 913 rupees in Delhi.

The new rates for LPG cylinders in Mumbai will be 912 rupees and 50 paise, 939 rupees in Kolkata and 928 rupees and fifty paise in Chennai.

According to the IOCL, rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders have also been increased by 115 rupees. The revised prices of LPG gas cylinders have come into effect from today.