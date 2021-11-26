UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Prez Kovind pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the victims and security personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

President Ram Nath Kovind has paid tributes to the martyrs to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. In a tweet, He said that the nation will always be grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet, Mr. Shah saluted all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists. He said the whole nation will be proud of their bravery and always be indebted to their sacrifice.

On November 26, 2008, a series of terrorist attacks took place in Mumbai. Ten members of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. In the immediate aftermath of 26/11, India acted with remarkable sobriety and restraint. The LeT terrorists laid siege to some of the most prominent places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House.

As many as 166 people were killed, including 18 security personnel, and several others were left injured. Nine of the ten terrorists were killed by the security forces. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those who laid their lives while bringing down the terrorists.

