PRESIDENT to visit Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to 22

Nov 20, 2025

AMN

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to 22, 2025.

On November 20, the President will grace the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration, organised by the Government of Chhattisgarh at Ambikapur.

On November 21, the President will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad. The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

On November 22, the President will grace the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.

