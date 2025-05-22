President Murmu presents Gallantry Awards in Defence Investiture Ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Phase-I of the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Kirti Chakra was posthumously presented to Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Dy SP Himanyun Muzzammil Bhat, and Naik Dilwar Khan. Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu of Maratha Light Infantry and Major Manjit of The Punjab Regiment were presented the Kirti Chakra. The Shaurya Chakra was posthumously awarded to seven brave personnel, including Major Aashish Dhonchak, Sepoy Pardeep Singh, Havildar Rohit Kumar, Constable Pawan Kumar, Constable Devan C, Vijayan Kutty G, and Captain Deepak Singh, for their exceptional bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying raw courage, unparalleled bravery and total disregard to personal safety in the line of duty. The awardees showed exceptional courage during various operations, including counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in J&K and the North-East, anti-piracy operations, and fire-fighting operations. The Kirti Chakra is awarded for acts of bravery, self-sacrifice, and conspicuous gallantry that are not directly in the face of the enemy. The Shaurya Chakra is awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage and bravery in situations where they are not directly facing an enemy.