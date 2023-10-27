President Murmu inaugurates Foundation Week of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Foundation Week of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Bengaluru, Karnataka today. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that IIM Bangalore has been nurturing and promoting management talent and resources. The President said, that in the last 5 decades, it has not only created managers but also leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and change-makers. President Murmu also said that the future wealth creators to imbibe Mahatma Gandhi’s lessons of life which are not inconsistent with the ethics of business.