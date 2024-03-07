FreeCurrencyRates.com

President Murmu describes Sanskrit as Desh Vani, language of nation

President Droupadi Murmu has described Sanskrit language as Desh Vani, the language of the nation. Addressing the first convocation of the Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi today, She said, Indian cultural heritage is preserved in Sanskrit language, many Indian languages have been enriched by Sanskrit words and they are flourishing in different parts of the country. The President said, Ram Katha written in Sanskrit is the cornerstone of Indian culture. She said, the public consciousness of India vibrates in Sanskrit language.  

In his address, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, Sanskrit in itself contains the essence of Indian culture. He said, Government is taking many significant initiative for promotion of Sanskrit language.

