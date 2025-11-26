President Murmu Calls Constitution ‘Document of National Pride’ on 76th Constitution Day

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presided over the 76th Constitution Day ceremony in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, commemorating the historic adoption of the Constitution. In her address, she noted that the observance of November 26 as Constitution Day—initiated in 2015 on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar—has deepened the nation’s collective commitment to constitutional values. She emphasised that on this day, “We, the people of India” renew our respect for the Constitution and its architects, reaffirming faith in the democratic foundations that guide the republic.

President recalled that the observance of November 26 as Constitution Day began in 2015, the 125th birth anniversary year of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. She said the decision has proved meaningful as it has strengthened national commitment to constitutional values. “On this day, the entire nation reaffirms its respect for our Constitution, the foundation of Indian democracy, and its makers. ‘We, the people of India’ express faith in our Constitution, both individually and collectively,” she stated.

The President highlighted that the ideals forming the soul of the Constitution — social, economic and political justice; liberty, equality and fraternity — have been consistently upheld through parliamentary functioning. She noted that India is progressing rapidly towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy and referred to the government’s claim that nearly 25 crore people have risen out of poverty in the last decade. She said this stands as evidence of the success of parliamentary democracy and developmental governance.

Calling the Constitution a “document of national pride and identity,” President Murmu said it represents a decisive shift away from a colonial mindset and guides the nation toward progress. She underlined the recent implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam as major reforms in the criminal justice system based on “the spirit of justice rather than punishment.”

She remarked that India’s parliamentary system has strengthened steadily over the years, with growing civic participation across demographics. “Women, youth, the poor, farmers, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, disadvantaged communities, the middle class and the neo-middle class are strengthening democracy from Panchayat to Parliament,” she said. She also stressed that increasing voter turnout by women has added a “distinct social expression” to India’s democratic journey.

Quoting former Constituent Assembly Chairman Dr. Rajendra Prasad, she said protecting independence and ensuring its benefit to the masses depends on those who implement the Constitution. The President expressed satisfaction that Parliament has acted in the national interest and worked continuously to improve the lives of common citizens.

She emphasised that the executive, legislature and judiciary have adhered to constitutional principles and provided stability and support to citizens’ lives. According to her, in future comparative studies of democracies across the world, the Indian Constitution and its democratic experience “will be written in golden letters.”

President Murmu paid tribute to the women members of the Constituent Assembly and recalled the words of Hansa Mehta: “What we have asked for is social justice, economic justice and political justice.” She said the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023 is a tribute to the women who shaped the Constitution and will ensure greater participation of women in nation-building.

The President also acknowledged the contribution of tribal communities to the freedom movement and the Constituent Assembly, noting that the commemoration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas since 2021 reflects the country’s respect for their sacrifices.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan said that the constitution embodies the collective wisdom, sacrifice, and the dreams of millions of countrymen who fought for freedom. He added that the great scholars,the drafting committee and the members of the Constitutional Assembly gave insightful thoughts to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of crores and crores of Indians. The Vice President highlighted that the Constitution was born out of intellect and lived experience, sacrifices, hopes and aspirations. He added that the soul of the constitution has proved that India is one and it will be one forever. Mr Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Dr B. R. Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, N. Gopalaswamy Ayyangar, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, among others, for crafting the constitution.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in his address, said that under the guidance of the Constitution, the country has embarked on a transformative journey of good governance and socio-economic development. He added that over the past seven decades, the constitution has led the formulation of policies and laws in the country to achieve the goals of social justice and inclusive development. The Lok Sabha speaker also paid homage to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly of India and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, hailing him as the architect of the Constitution, alongside all the members of the Constituent Assembly. He added that their remarkable wisdom, foresight, and tireless hard work resulted in such a magnificent Constitution, which guarantees justice, equality, fraternity, and respect and dignity for every citizen. Mr Birla said India will be able to become a developed nation by 2047 if the Constitution is followed in letter and spirit.

On the occasion, the President released a translated version of the Constitution in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese.