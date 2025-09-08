The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Pralhad Joshi to Inaugurate State-of-the-Art Chemical Laboratory at NTH Ghaziabad on Sept 10

Sep 8, 2025

AMN / New Delhi

– Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, will inaugurate a newly constructed state-of-the-art Chemical Laboratory at the National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad, on September 10, 2025, according to an official statement.

The advanced facility will cater to a wide spectrum of testing needs including packaged drinking water, natural mineral water, food packaging materials, enamelled and insulated wires, coal, petroleum coke, bitumen, enamel paints, anti-skid products, filtration media, and chalk. It will also support testing of building construction materials, cement, metals, alloys, plastics, paper, organic products, and fertilisers.

Accredited by NABL under ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the lab has approvals from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985.

Equipped with cutting-edge instruments such as Atomic Absorption Spectrometer (AAS), Inductively Coupled Plasma–Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES), Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Ion Chromatograph, the facility is capable of high-precision testing and research.

Besides routine testing, the laboratory will provide training and research support to universities, engineering colleges, and industries, thereby boosting the country’s scientific and industrial ecosystem.

Future plans include expanding testing capabilities to fortified food products like wheat flour, maida, edible oils, and salt enriched with vitamins A and D, as well as spices and micronutrient analysis.

Established in 1977, NTH Ghaziabad has been a trusted institution for testing and calibration services across engineering and industrial fields.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Relief: Will Milk Become Cheaper for Common Man?

Sep 7, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ RURAL AWAAZ

New GST to Slash Farm Costs, Boost Farmer Profits: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sep 7, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Calls for Diversified Trade, Resilient Supply Chains at SCO Trade Ministers’ Meeting

Sep 7, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Conspiracies afoot to disrupt Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Home adviser

8 September 2025 12:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Eminent 1971 freedom fighter’s home attacked, vandalised in Bangladesh

8 September 2025 12:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Pakistan to Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

8 September 2025 12:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Japan Clinches 5th Place With 6-1 Win Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Hockey

8 September 2025 12:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments