Pralhad Joshi to Inaugurate State-of-the-Art Chemical Laboratory at NTH Ghaziabad on Sept 10

AMN / New Delhi

– Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, will inaugurate a newly constructed state-of-the-art Chemical Laboratory at the National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad, on September 10, 2025, according to an official statement.

The advanced facility will cater to a wide spectrum of testing needs including packaged drinking water, natural mineral water, food packaging materials, enamelled and insulated wires, coal, petroleum coke, bitumen, enamel paints, anti-skid products, filtration media, and chalk. It will also support testing of building construction materials, cement, metals, alloys, plastics, paper, organic products, and fertilisers.

Accredited by NABL under ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the lab has approvals from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985.

Equipped with cutting-edge instruments such as Atomic Absorption Spectrometer (AAS), Inductively Coupled Plasma–Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES), Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Ion Chromatograph, the facility is capable of high-precision testing and research.

Besides routine testing, the laboratory will provide training and research support to universities, engineering colleges, and industries, thereby boosting the country’s scientific and industrial ecosystem.

Future plans include expanding testing capabilities to fortified food products like wheat flour, maida, edible oils, and salt enriched with vitamins A and D, as well as spices and micronutrient analysis.

Established in 1977, NTH Ghaziabad has been a trusted institution for testing and calibration services across engineering and industrial fields.