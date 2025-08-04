Post-COVID, India Emerges as Global Leader in Growth and Innovation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India’s surging economic strength and technological progress post-pandemic and urged citizens to join the national mission for a developed India.

Addressing the “Viksit Bharat Samvad” with traders, business leaders, and citizens in Bhavnagar yesterday, Mr Vaishnaw emphasized that while global economies saw declining growth rates post-COVID-19, India stands proudly as the world’s fourth-largest economy in the world.

The Rail Minister called the fully indigenous Vande Bharat train a world-class example of Indian innovation and modern amenities. The Minister also highlighted India’s massive leap in electronics manufacturing from an unrecognized sector to a $150 billion industry and mentioned India’s rising prominence in the semiconductor space.

During the interactive session, local stakeholders raised concerns about Freight Train Receipt- FTR issues, to which the Minister assured future resolution. He also announced plans for a container port and responded positively to a proposal for an IT park in Bhavnagar.

The event was graced by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya, local MLAs, and a large gathering of Bhavnagar’s business and civic leaders.