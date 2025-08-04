Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Post-COVID, India Emerges as Global Leader in Growth and Innovation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Aug 4, 2025
Post-COVID, India Emerges as Global Leader in Growth and Innovation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India’s surging economic strength and technological progress post-pandemic and urged citizens to join the national mission for a developed India.

Addressing the “Viksit Bharat Samvad” with traders, business leaders, and citizens in Bhavnagar yesterday, Mr Vaishnaw emphasized that while global economies saw declining growth rates post-COVID-19, India stands proudly as the world’s fourth-largest economy in the world.

The Rail Minister called the fully indigenous Vande Bharat train a world-class example of Indian innovation and modern amenities. The Minister also highlighted India’s massive leap in electronics manufacturing from an unrecognized sector to a $150 billion industry and mentioned India’s rising prominence in the semiconductor space.

During the interactive session, local stakeholders raised concerns about Freight Train Receipt- FTR issues, to which the Minister assured future resolution. He also announced plans for a container port and responded positively to a proposal for an IT park in Bhavnagar.

The event was graced by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya, local MLAs, and a large gathering of Bhavnagar’s business and civic leaders.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee begins its 3-day meeting today on repo rate cut

Aug 4, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s smartphone exports hit record high in 1st quarter of FY 2025-26

Aug 4, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s First Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned at Kandla

Aug 4, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Vedika Bhansali wins US Kids World Championship golf 

4 August 2025 2:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Abdulla Aboobacker wins men’s triple jump title at Qosanov Memorial 2025 athletics meet

4 August 2025 2:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian and Chinese navies conduct artillery and anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan

4 August 2025 1:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

CM Rekha Gupta Dedicates Jan Seva Kendra to Serve People, Focus on Public Welfare

4 August 2025 1:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!