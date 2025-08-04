Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s smartphone exports hit record high in 1st quarter of FY 2025-26

Aug 4, 2025

India’s smartphone exports hit a record high in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, with shipments reaching 7.72 billion dollars, a 58 per cent increase from 4.9 billion dollars in the same period last year. According to reports, Apple Inc. led the surge, exporting 6 billion dollars worth of iPhones through its contract manufacturers, an 82 per cent jump from the previous year. The tech giant accounted for nearly 78 per cent of all smartphone exports during the quarter.

India exported 3.1 billion dollars worth of smartphones in Financial Year 2021. By 2025, that figure had grown to 24.1 billion dollars, with Apple contributing 17.5 billion dollars. Other key exporters include Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, which exported smartphones worth 175 million dollars, and Samsung, which accounted for 12 per cent of total smartphone exports. This sharp growth can be attributed to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, introduced in 2020, which has significantly boosted local manufacturing.                                                       

