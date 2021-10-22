Poaching leads to more elephants being born tusk less: Research

AMN/ WEB DESK

New research indicates poaching has led to more elephants being born tuskless. During the Mozambican civil war, 90% of elephants in Gorongosa National Park were killed for their ivory. When the population recovered after the conflict, a larger proportion of female elephants were born tuskless.

The scientists say most of those who survived the poaching carried a rare genetic mutation that stops tusks from growing, and passed the trait on to their offspring.

The scientists say the spread of the mutation shows how human interference can have an impact even on animal anatomy.