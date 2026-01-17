PM to dedicate and lay foundation stone for various rail and road projects in West Bengal

Last Updated on January 17, 2026 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on visit to West Bengal on 17-18 January, 2026. On 17th January, Prime Minister will visit Malda and flag off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station. Thereafter, Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than ₹3,250 crore in a public function at Malda.

On 18th January, at around 3 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth around ₹830 crore at Singur in Hooghly district.

PM in Malda

Prime Minister will visit Malda and dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth ₹3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-Eastern region.

Prime Minister will visit Malda Town Railway Station, where he will flag off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). He will also virtually flag off the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares. It will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient. By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of four major railway projects in West Bengal, including the new rail line between Balurghat and Hili, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernization of Vande Bharat train maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district. These projects will strengthen passenger and freight operations, improve logistics efficiency in North Bengal, and generate employment opportunities in the region.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the electrification of rail lines between New Coochbehar–Bamanhat and New Coochbehar–Boxirhat, enabling faster, cleaner and more energy-efficient train operations.

Prime Minister will further virtually flag off 4 New Amrit Bharat Express trains – New Jalpaiguri- Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express; New Jalpaiguri- Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express. This will enhance affordable and reliable long-distance rail connectivity. These services will support the mobility needs of common citizens, students, migrant workers and traders, while strengthening inter-state economic and social linkages.

Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services equipped with LHB coaches – Radhikapur – SMVT Bengaluru Express; Balurghat – SMVT Bengaluru Express. These trains will provide the region’s youth, students, and IT professionals with direct, safe, and comfortable travel connectivity to major IT and employment hubs such as Bengaluru.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the rehabilitation and four-laning of the Dhupguri–Falakata section of National Highway-31D, a key road project that will improve regional road connectivity and facilitate smoother movement of passengers and goods in North Bengal.

These projects will play a vital role in building modern infrastructure creation and improved connectivity, strengthening the Eastern and North-Eastern regions as key growth engines of the Nation.

PM in Hooghly

Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone of and flag off various development projects worth more than ₹830 crore at Singur, Hooghly.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, including an Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal and a Road Over Bridge

Spanning an area of approximately 900 acres, Balagarh is being developed as a modern cargo handling terminal with an envisaged capacity of about 2.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The project includes the construction of two dedicated cargo handling jetties, one for containerised cargo and one for dry bulk cargo.

The Balagarh project aims to significantly improve cargo evacuation efficiency by diverting heavy cargo movement away from congested urban corridors. This will enhance road safety, reduce vehicular congestion and pollution in Kolkata city, and contribute to an improved quality of life for residents. Improved multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency will also provide cost-effective market access to regional industries, MSMEs, and agricultural producers. The project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment, benefiting local communities through job creation in logistics, terminal operations, transport services, maintenance, and allied activities.

Prime Minister will also launch a state-of-the-art Electric Catamaran in Kolkata. This is one of the 6 Electric Catamarans indigenously built for inland water transport by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. The 50-passenger hybrid electric aluminium catamaran, equipped with advanced electric propulsion systems and lithium-titanate battery technology, is capable of operating in fully electric zero-emission mode as well as in hybrid mode for extended endurance. The vessel will support urban river mobility, eco-tourism and last-mile passenger connectivity along the Hooghly River.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Jayrambati–Barogopinathpur–Maynapur new rail line. This line is an important part of the Tarkeshwar–Bishnupur new rail line project. Along with the new rail line, a new train service between Maynapur and Jayrambati, with a halt at Barogopinathpur, will also be flagged off. It will provide direct rail connectivity to the residents of Bankura district, making travel more affordable and convenient for daily commuters, students and pilgrims.

Prime Minister will flag off three Amrit Bharat Express trains : Kolkata (Howrah) – Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express; Kolkata (Sealdah) – Banaras Amrit Bharat Express; Kolkata (Santragachi) – Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express.