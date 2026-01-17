Bihar: NEET Aspirant Raped, Killed in Patna Hostel: Autopsy Triggers Uproar

Last Updated on January 17, 2026 1:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter Patna/Jehanabad

The post-mortem report of a teenage NEET aspirant found dead at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Patna has confirmed sexual assault, sharply escalating the case and sparking widespread public outrage. Police said the autopsy, conducted by a medical board and videographed, has been sent to AIIMS Patna for a second medical opinion.

In a major development, police arrested hostel warden Manish Ranjan to prevent evidence tampering. The hostel has been sealed, and all residents have vacated the premises. Investigators said the probe has been expanded beyond Patna to Jehanabad, with over 100 CCTV cameras scanned and footage from all possible routes collected.

The victim’s father has alleged rape and murder by individuals linked to the hostel. Police earlier claimed sleeping pills were found in the room and suggested a suicide angle, which now stands seriously undermined by forensic findings indicating injury marks and nail scratches.

More than 100 CCTV cameras from the hostel and surrounding areas have been examined, and footage from all routes the student is believed to have taken has been collected. However, police said several hostel residents and local people have been reluctant to record statements, citing fear and intimidation.

The student had been living in the hostel for around two and a half years.

Family Alleges Rape and Murder

The victim’s father has alleged that individuals associated with the hostel are responsible for rape and murder, allegations that police said are being actively investigated. Authorities earlier stated that sleeping pills were recovered from the student’s room, initially suggesting a possible suicide angle—an assessment now under serious question following the post-mortem findings.

According to police, the student had returned to the hostel from her home on January 5. On the following evening, she had dinner with other residents before retiring to her room. When she did not emerge for several hours, hostel staff forced open the locked door and found her unconscious. She later died during treatment at a hospital.

Protests, Violence and Police Action

Public anger has grown steadily since the incident. Earlier this week, police used batons to disperse protesting family members and supporters, further escalating tensions. Subsequently, the hostel building was vandalised, with masked individuals pelting stones and setting parts of it on fire. Police have registered a separate case after videos of the arson circulated on social media.

Prashant Kishor Demands Fair Probe

Political strategist and Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor on Friday met the victim’s family in Pattiyawan village of Jehanabad district, expressing solidarity and assuring them of full support. Addressing the media, Kishor questioned the conduct of the Patna police, alleging haste in their initial statements and pressure on the family to withdraw the case.

Kishor cited reports of injury marks and nail scratches in the post-mortem, stating these findings seriously undermine the suicide theory. “There will be no compromise in this case,” he said, adding that Jan Suraaj leaders and the family would meet senior police officials to demand a fair, impartial and thorough investigation.

Warning of democratic action if justice is denied, Kishor said, “We will not step back until the victim’s family gets justice.”