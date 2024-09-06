PM Modi’s visit to Brunei, Singapore is significant step in India’s Act East policy: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Brunei and Singapore as a pivotal moment in India’s Act East policy. The trip, which took place early in Modi’s third term, is seen as a deepening of diplomatic and economic ties with both Southeast Asian nations.

“Prime Minister@narendramodi’s visit to Brunei and Singapore is a significant step in our Act East policy early in his third term,” Jaishankar posted on X.

A major development from the visit was the elevation of India-Brunei relations to an Enhanced Partnership, a historic move coinciding with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. This marked the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei.

“The first bilateral PM’s visit saw an elevation of our ties to Enhanced Partnership with Brunei,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The newly established Enhanced Partnership is expected to boost collaboration in various sectors, with a focus on trade, investment, and technological cooperation. Brunei’s strategic location and natural resources offer promising opportunities for Indian investments, while India’s expertise in technology and finance is expected to support Brunei’s economic diversification efforts.

In Singapore, the visit marked the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ushering in a new phase of cooperation. This enhanced partnership will emphasize collaboration in defense, technology, and economic development.

“With Singapore, the evolution to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership marks the new phase of our ties. The visit to the semiconductor testing facility is one facet; the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar center another. Heartening to hear appreciation for the reforms of the last decade. Equally, the enthusiasm to deepen cooperation in the third term,” Jaishankar posted on X.

One of the highlights of Modi’s visit to Singapore was his tour of a semiconductor testing facility, reflecting the growing importance of technology and innovation in the partnership. The collaboration between Singapore’s advanced tech industry and India’s burgeoning technology sector is expected to yield mutual benefits.

Additionally, the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar center in Singapore aims to strengthen cultural ties and foster greater people-to-people exchanges. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

Leaders in Brunei and Singapore also acknowledged the significant reforms undertaken by India over the past decade, which have contributed to India’s emergence as a global economic power. Both countries expressed their enthusiasm for further deepening cooperation and expanding bilateral engagements in the years to come.