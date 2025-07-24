PM Modi, UK PM meet industry leaders following India-UK trade pact

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met top business leaders from India and the United Kingdom on Thursday, following the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Captains of industry from diverse sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, automobiles, energy, manufacturing, telecom, technology, IT, logistics, textiles, and financial services participated in the meeting. These sectors play a vital role in job creation and inclusive economic development across both countries.

During the interaction, the two leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral trade and investment relations in recent years. They urged businesses to fully utilise the opportunities arising from the new trade pact, which is expected to significantly boost economic cooperation, investment flows, and innovation exchange.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing economic growth through stronger bilateral collaboration. They observed that the CETA would not only strengthen business confidence in both economies but also contribute to the broader global economic landscape.

As part of the engagement, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer visited a special showcase displaying flagship products and technological innovations from both countries. The exhibition featured high-quality consumer goods, gems and jewellery, engineering products, and advanced tech solutions, reflecting the dynamic capabilities of Indian and UK industries.

Business leaders from both sides welcomed the agreement and voiced optimism about its impact. They said the CETA would usher in a new era in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with enhanced cooperation not only in trade and economic sectors but also in emerging fields such as education, innovation, research, and healthcare.