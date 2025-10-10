The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi to Launch PM Dhan-Dhaanya Yojana and Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission

Oct 10, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two major initiatives PM Dhan-Dhaanya Yojana and Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission in New Delhi tomorrow. During the event, Prime Minister will also interact with farmers. The programme underscores the Government’s continued commitment to farmer welfare, agricultural self-reliance, and strengthening rural infrastructure.

During the function, the Prime Minister will launch two major schemes in the agriculture sector, with anoutlay of more than 35 thousand crore. He will launch the PM Dhan DhaanyaKrishi Yojana which has an outlay of 24 thousand crore. The objective of this scheme is to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices. He will also launch the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with an outlay of more than 11 thousand crore.It is aimed at improving productivity levels of pulses, expanding the areaunder pulse cultivation, strengthening the value chain – procurement, storage,processing – and ensuring reduction of losses. During the event, Mr Modi will alsointeract with farmers engaged in pulses cultivation and who have gained from membership in Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and support under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

