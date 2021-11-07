PM Modi rated most popular World leader according to Morning Consult

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged at the top of the global leader approval ratings. He sits at the top of the list with a 70 per cent approval rating. Mr Modi received the maximum approval among adults across the world. He remains at over 60 per cent in approval ratings since Morning Consult started collecting data in 2019.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stood at the second place with 66 per cent, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (58 per cent), Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel (54 per cent) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (47 per cent).

US President Joe Biden lies at the sixth spot with 44 per cent, Canada’s Justin Trudeau at seventh with 43 per cent while United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson rounded the top 10 with 40 per cent.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On a weekly basis, it s the data for all 13 countries, offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe.