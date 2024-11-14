PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid homage to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. In a social media post, Mr Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Union Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh led parliamentarians in paying floral tributes at the portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, on his birth anniversary, today.

Secretary General of Lok Sabha Shri Utpal Kumar Singh and Secretary General of Rajya Sabha Shri P.C. Mody also paid floral tributes on this occasion.

The portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was unveiled by the then President of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on 05 May 1966.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary.

Calling the former PM, the “Jawahar of India,” Rahul Gandhi said that India will always remain on the “democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive” values of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “Respectful salutations to the father of modern India, creator of institutions, first Prime Minister of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary. Democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive – these values of the ‘Jawahar of India’ are our ideals and the pillars of Hindustan and will always remain so.

Post Views: 9