Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi meets U.S. DNI Tulsi Gabbard in Washington DC

Feb 13, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Washington DC in the wee hours on a two-day visit to the United States of America. India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport. Members of the Indian community braved the harsh winters and gathered outside Blair House to welcome Mr. Modi who is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of the second term of US President Donald Trump. In a social media post after landing, Mr Modi said, he is looking forward to meeting US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He added that both nations will keep working closely for the benefit of their people and for a better future for our planet.


The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Ms. Tulsi Gabbard called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Washington DC. Mr Modi fondly recalled his earlier interactions with Ms Gabbard

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jordan to take in 2,000 sick Gaza children, opposes displacing Palestinians: PM

Feb 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China approves deepwater ‘Space Station’ in South China Sea

Feb 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President talks to Putin, Zelensky: says both leaders seek peace in Ukraine

Feb 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jordan to take in 2,000 sick Gaza children, opposes displacing Palestinians: PM

13 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China approves deepwater ‘Space Station’ in South China Sea

13 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President talks to Putin, Zelensky: says both leaders seek peace in Ukraine

13 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump talks to Putin, Zelensky: says both leaders seek peace in Ukraine

13 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!