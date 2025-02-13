PM Modi meets U.S. DNI Tulsi Gabbard in Washington DC

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Washington DC in the wee hours on a two-day visit to the United States of America. India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport. Members of the Indian community braved the harsh winters and gathered outside Blair House to welcome Mr. Modi who is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of the second term of US President Donald Trump. In a social media post after landing, Mr Modi said, he is looking forward to meeting US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He added that both nations will keep working closely for the benefit of their people and for a better future for our planet.



The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Ms. Tulsi Gabbard called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Washington DC. Mr Modi fondly recalled his earlier interactions with Ms Gabbard