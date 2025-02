AMN/ WEB DESK

Centrist Liberal Party leader Ilie Bolojan became Romania’s interim president yesterday. Ilie Bolojan who was also the senate speaker until yesterday and a mayor and county council head, took over from centrist Klaus Iohannis, who resigned as president on Monday to pre-empt an impeachment bid by opposition parties. Mr Bolojan went to the Cotroceni Palace yesterday, where he discussed with Klaus Iohannis before taking over the position of interim president of the country.