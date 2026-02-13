The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth complex in Delhi

Feb 13, 2026

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 11:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

says, it marks transformation of mindset of power into a spirit of service

PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth complex in Delhi; says, it marks transformation of mindset of power into a spirit of service

Staff Reporter

The inauguration of Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan 1 & 2 marks a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem. For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries like Finance, Defence, Health, Education, Agriculture, Information & Broadcasting. Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. The complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Sri Lanka’s anti-graft authorities crackdown on corruption

Feb 13, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

CBSE to Introduce On-Screen Marking for Class 12 from 2026 Exams

Feb 12, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt clears proposals of nearly 3.60 lakh cr to enhance capabilities of Armed Forces

Feb 12, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल में योगदा बुक स्टॉल बना आकर्षण का केंद्र

14 February 2026 1:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN SPORTS

Zimbabwe Stun Australia in Historic T20 World Cup Upset

14 February 2026 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India wraps up Asian Shooting Championships 2026 campaign in New Delhi with 7 medals

14 February 2026 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Summery of Budget Session

14 February 2026 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments