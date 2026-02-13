PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth complex in Delhi

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 11:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The inauguration of Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan 1 & 2 marks a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem. For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries like Finance, Defence, Health, Education, Agriculture, Information & Broadcasting. Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. The complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.