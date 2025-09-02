PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025, Calls Chips “Digital Diamonds”

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2025 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi today, declaring that the day is not far when “India’s smallest chip will bring the biggest change in the world.”

The three-day global conference, designed to accelerate India’s semiconductor ecosystem, will feature sessions on cutting-edge themes including smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, research and development, state-level policy initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Modi said chips have become the “digital diamonds” of the 21st century, much like oil was once seen as “black gold.” He stressed that semiconductors will define global progress in the decades ahead, and India is poised to claim a significant share of the trillion-dollar global semiconductor market.

The Prime Minister revealed that India has approved 10 semiconductor projects worth $18 billion since 2021 and is also advancing a Critical Minerals Mission to meet the rising demand for rare minerals essential to chip-making. “Very soon, the world will say: Designed in India, Made in India, and Trusted by the World,” Mr. Modi said, adding that new reforms to strengthen the sector will be announced shortly.

Mr. Modi also drew attention to India’s robust economic performance, noting that first-quarter GDP grew 7.8 percent, outpacing global expectations despite widespread economic challenges.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the momentum of the India Semiconductor Mission, announcing that five chip fabrication units are under rapid construction, with two more set to begin production soon. He also presented the first-ever “Made in India” semiconductor chip to the Prime Minister.

Semicon India 2025 brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, reaffirming India’s ambition to emerge as a trusted global hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing.