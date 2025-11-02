PM Modi holds roadshow in Patna, pays tribute to Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 11:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a big roadshow in Patna after addressing multiple election rallies in Arrah and Nawada. He was accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not present at the event.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also paid floral tributes to the statue of renowned Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, honouring the literary icon’s contribution to Indian culture and nationalism.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Nawada, PM Modi hailed the NDA’s poll promise to provide an additional ₹3,000 to farmers in Bihar under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, increasing the total annual benefit to ₹9,000. Emphasising the government’s focus on small farmers, he remarked, “The governments after independence did not prioritise small farmers. But this is Modi – jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). In the last 11 years, our government has brought small farmers to the centre of agricultural policy.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Mahagathbandhan during his campaign rallies in Bihar, accusing them of insulting the state’s culture and misleading the people with false promises. Addressing a massive public gathering in Nawada, PM Modi criticised Rahul Gandhi for calling the BJP’s Chhath Puja celebrations a “drama,” and highlighted the NDA government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and smallholders.

“RJD and Congress members call the worship of Chhathi Maiya a gimmick, a drama. These people have no idea about the power of Surya Dev,” the Prime Minister said. “Our government is generating electricity from the energy of Surya Dev. Those who have come from Delhi and other cities to enjoy the election season should go and see the floating solar plant in Nawada,” he added, invoking the solar project as a symbol of the NDA’s commitment to renewable energy and development.

Turning the focus back to development, PM Modi reiterated the NDA’s promise to provide an additional ₹3,000 to Bihar’s farmers on top of the ₹6,000 given annually under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, taking the total benefit to ₹9,000 under the proposed Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi. “The governments after independence did not prioritise small farmers. But this is Modi – jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about),” he said to loud applause.

The Prime Minister said that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, ₹650 crore has been transferred to two lakh farmers in Nawada, adding that a total of ₹20,000 crore has been deposited directly into farmers’ bank accounts across the state.

Targeting the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi accused the opposition of corruption during the “jungle raj” era. “The money now reaches farmers’ accounts without any cut, commission, or corruption. But during jungle raj, they would have filled their own pockets. A former Congress Prime Minister once said, ‘If Re 1 is sent from Delhi, only 15 paisa reaches the villages.’ What was this panja (hand) that turned Re 1 into 15 paisa?” he said.

Polling for Bihar’s 243 Assembly constituencies will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14.