PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on remarkable victory in Bangladesh elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairman Tarique Rahman and congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. In a social media post, Mr Modi said he conveyed his best wishes and support in Mr Rahman’s endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Modi said that as two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, he reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of both nations