Obama-era policy harmed auto industry & increased consumer prices: Trump

US President Donald Trump yesterday reversed a 2009 scientific determination that carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases endanger public health, dismantling the legal foundation for U.S. climate regulations. The endangerment finding, issued by the Environmental Protection Agency during the first term of Barack Obama, had concluded that six greenhouse gases pose a threat to public health. It served as the basis for federal limits on emissions from vehicles, power plants, oil and gas operations and other sectors.

The White House said the reversal would cut regulatory costs by more than one trillion dollars and lower automakers’ expenses by about 2,400 dollars per vehicle, describing it as the largest deregulation in U.S. history. Trump said the Obama-era policy harmed the auto industry and increased consumer prices. Meanwhile, former US president Barack Obama said, repealing the finding would make Americans less safe and less able to address climate change. Environmental groups said they will challenge the move in court. They said the decision would raise fuel costs and could result in tens of thousands of premature deaths and millions of additional asthma cases.