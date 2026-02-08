The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi congratulates Japan PM Sanae Takaichi on election victory

Feb 8, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her victory in the elections to the House of Representatives. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. Mr Modi expressed confidence that Takaichi’s able leadership will take India-Japan friendship to greater heights.

