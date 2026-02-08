PM Modi congratulates Japan PM Sanae Takaichi on election victory

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 11:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her victory in the elections to the House of Representatives. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. Mr Modi expressed confidence that Takaichi’s able leadership will take India-Japan friendship to greater heights.