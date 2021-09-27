Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
PM discusses cyclone Gulab situation with CMs of Andhra, Odisha and assures all help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, he assured him all possible support from the Centre. Prime Minister prayed for everyone’s safety and well-being.

Prime Minister also spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed the cyclone situation. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, he assured all possible support from Centre in overcoming this adversity. He said, he is praying for the safety and well-being of everybody

Cyclone Gulab’s landfall process begins over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha


The landfall process of cyclone Gulab that commenced at around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening over North coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South coastal Odisha will continue until around 9 to 9:30 p.m. tonight. Under the impact of the cyclone moderate wind and rainfall are being experienced in some South Odisha districts.

Ahead of the landfall today while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of all possible support in overcoming the adversity, Chief Minister Mr Patnaik had reviewed the cyclone preparedness in about 7 districts of South Odisha. Accordingly, as a precautionary measure the local administration of South Odisha districts like Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada have evacuated people from areas likely to be affected by landslides and inundation. Pre emptive measures have also been taken in view of possible flash floods in some South Odisha rivers like Rushikulya. NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed across 7 districts to stand by the people for rescue and relief operation. Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to the people of the cyclone affected districts to abide by the directives of the local administration.

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

