The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Plastic sector welcomes Interim Trade Agreement between India & US

Feb 9, 2026

Last Updated on February 9, 2026 5:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Plastic sector welcomes Interim Trade Agreement between India & US

The Plastic sector has welcomed the Interim Trade Agreement between India and the United States of America. Former Chairman of Plastic Export Promotion and Plastic product exporter Arvind Goenka, said that the deal will provide new opportunities to boost trade in the sector. Mr Goenka further expressed hope that the reduction of tariffs will increase the plastic export of the country by 50% in the next three years.

In an interview to Akahswani, Mr Goenka noted that the proposed reduction in tariffs and simplification of trade procedures under the interim agreement would make Indian plastic products more competitive in the US market. He expressed optimism that these measures could lead to a significant surge in exports, estimating that India’s plastic exports could increase by nearly 50 per cent over the next three years.

Mr Goenka further said that the United States is one of the largest destinations for Indian plastic products, including packaging materials, industrial components, consumer goods, and medical-grade plastics. Improved market access and greater ease of doing business would encourage Indian exporters to expand capacity, invest in advanced technologies, and meet global quality standards.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India Announces $175 Million Economic Package for Seychelles, Signs 7 Key MoUs

Feb 9, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

AMN Chouhan urges integrated farming models for small farmers

Feb 8, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India AI Impact Summit 2026 to Focus on Citizen-Centric Solutions

Feb 7, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

जनरेशन Z आंदोलन के बाद बांग्लादेश निर्णायक चुनाव की ओर

9 February 2026 7:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بغاوت کے بعد بنگلہ دیش فیصلہ کن انتخابات کی دہلیز پر

9 February 2026 7:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh heads to pivotal vote after Gen Z–led uprising

9 February 2026 7:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh ex-army chief calls for disbanding RAB, DGFI over ‘culture of killings’

9 February 2026 7:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments