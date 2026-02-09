Plastic sector welcomes Interim Trade Agreement between India & US

Last Updated on February 9, 2026 5:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Plastic sector has welcomed the Interim Trade Agreement between India and the United States of America. Former Chairman of Plastic Export Promotion and Plastic product exporter Arvind Goenka, said that the deal will provide new opportunities to boost trade in the sector. Mr Goenka further expressed hope that the reduction of tariffs will increase the plastic export of the country by 50% in the next three years.

In an interview to Akahswani, Mr Goenka noted that the proposed reduction in tariffs and simplification of trade procedures under the interim agreement would make Indian plastic products more competitive in the US market. He expressed optimism that these measures could lead to a significant surge in exports, estimating that India’s plastic exports could increase by nearly 50 per cent over the next three years.

Mr Goenka further said that the United States is one of the largest destinations for Indian plastic products, including packaging materials, industrial components, consumer goods, and medical-grade plastics. Improved market access and greater ease of doing business would encourage Indian exporters to expand capacity, invest in advanced technologies, and meet global quality standards.