Piyush Goyal Urges Pharma Industry to Prioritise Quality & Innovation

A R DAS

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has urged the pharmaceutical industry to prioritise quality and innovation, positioning itself as the driving force behind India’s medical advancements.

Addressing the 63rd Annual Day programme of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) in Mumbai today, Mr. Goyal stated that while the Indian pharmaceutical industry has made significant progress, there is still a long way to go. He emphasised that all companies in the sector, both large and small, must work together as a cohesive unit to make the country proud.

Mr. Goyal also urged industry professionals to act as whistleblowers against companies producing spurious drugs, which tarnish the sector’s reputation. Highlighting the importance of collaboration, he stressed that public-private and academic partnerships in innovation and research are key to the industry’s future. He called upon young professionals and women in the sector to take on leadership roles. Assuring full government support, Mr. Goyal reiterated the commitment to simplifying regulations, facilitating innovation, and addressing industry concerns to enhance the ease of doing business.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to the development of the pharmaceutical sector. She highlighted several initiatives undertaken to boost domestic production capabilities. Underscoring India’s potential to lead the sector and become a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation, Ms. Patel reflected on the country’s transformation from an import-dependent nation to a self-reliant and globally recognised exporter.

Drug Controller General of India Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, IDMA National President Dr. Viranchi Shah, IDMA Secretary General Mr. Daara Patel, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion