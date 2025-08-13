Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Expanded ISA Building at IP Office in Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today inaugurated the newly expanded ISA Building at the Intellectual Property Office in Dwarka, New Delhi. Speaking at the event, he said innovation has been India’s strength for centuries, calling it a symbol of sovereignty and a driver of the nation’s global progress. Mr. Goyal pointed out that in every developed country, innovation, new ideas, research, and development have been priorities, and it is this focus that has led to their prosperity.

The Minister stressed that the development of the country is riding on the shoulders of innovation and that the Intellectual Property ecosystem is now being recognised worldwide as a key enabler of growth. Talking to the media, Mr. Goyal said that it is a matter of great joy that country’s Intellectual Property Ecosystem has received this new building and about 700 people will work in the building.

Addressing the event, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, said the growth of India under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is remarkable. He added that the growth of intellectual property is progressing very well, and that India will become a talent hub for electronics, IT, and semiconductors. Mr. Prasada highlighted that this inauguration marks a significant milestone in the Government’s commitment to strengthening India’s intellectual property infrastructure.

The project, undertaken by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), was completed in 2025. Our correspondent reports that Newly inaugurated and expanded at a cost of 88 crore rupees, the seven-storey eco-friendly building boosts capacity from 200 to over 700 people. It will serve as a hub for patents, designs, copyrights, trademarks, and host a modern International Training Centre advancing India’s IP ecosystem and supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.