Piyush Goyal hold talks with Andhra CM Naidu on Trade, Agri, and Export Concerns

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal today met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Guntur to discuss key issues related to trade, agriculture, and state-specific concerns.

The meeting focused on tobacco procurement,import duties on palm oil, challenges in aqua exports, and taxation on mango pulp among others. Chandrababu Naidu raised concern over the declining prices of tobacco and explained the state’s ongoing efforts to support farmers through direct procurement while urging the Centre to share the financial responsibility. He also called for regulatory reforms to strengthen the role of the Tobacco Board.

Mr Naidu also emphasised that reduced import duties on palm oil are adversely affecting local producers and requested a reconsideration of the decision to achieve the goals of National Edible Oils Mission.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the pressure faced by aqua farmers due to international tariffs, particularly from the U.S., and appealed for centre’s support in addressing these issues through diplomatic engagement. He also sought a reduction in GST on mango pulp to enhance the competitiveness of domestic produce.

The Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, assured the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh that all issues discussed in the meeting will be addressed by the Central Government.