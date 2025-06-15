Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal hold talks with Andhra CM Naidu on Trade, Agri, and Export Concerns

Jun 15, 2025
Piyush Goyal Meets AP CM Naidu to Discuss Trade, Agri, and Export Concerns

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal today met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Guntur to discuss key issues related to trade, agriculture, and state-specific concerns.

The meeting focused on tobacco procurement,import duties on palm oil, challenges in aqua exports, and taxation on mango pulp among others. Chandrababu Naidu raised concern over the declining prices of tobacco and explained the state’s ongoing efforts to support farmers through direct procurement while urging the Centre to share the financial responsibility. He also called for regulatory reforms to strengthen the role of the Tobacco Board.

Mr Naidu also emphasised that reduced import duties on palm oil are adversely affecting local producers and requested a reconsideration of the decision to achieve the goals of National Edible Oils Mission.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the pressure faced by aqua farmers due to international tariffs, particularly from the U.S., and appealed for centre’s support in addressing these issues through diplomatic engagement. He also sought a reduction in GST on mango pulp to enhance the competitiveness of domestic produce.

The Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, assured the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh that all issues discussed in the meeting will be addressed by the Central Government.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Welcomes Boost in Maldives’ Forex Reserves After $400 Million Swap Deal

Jun 14, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Global Stock Markets Nosedive as Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

Jun 14, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s forex reserves jump $5.17 billion to reach record $696.6 billion

Jun 14, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah to Distribute Appointment Letters to 60,244 UP Police Recruits

15 June 2025 11:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Lays Foundation for 14 Projects in Rewari

15 June 2025 11:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal hold talks with Andhra CM Naidu on Trade, Agri, and Export Concerns

15 June 2025 11:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پونے میں پل گرنے سے دردناک حادثہ، 4 سیاح ہلاک، 38 افراد کو بچا لیا گیا

15 June 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!