 Piyush Goyal Highlights Chemical Industry’s Role in Boosting India’s Global Leadership

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said that the Chemical and Petrochemical industry could strengthen India’s Global Leadership. Addressing the 7th Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals Conference conducted by CII today minister said that the chemicals and petrochemical industry has the potential to be at the forefront of developing new technologies and making India a leader in providing cutting-edge solutions for the economy and industry.

The Minister highlighted that the Government’s policies are aimed at ensuring balanced growth that benefits all sections of society, strengthens the domestic economy, and positions India prominently on the global stage. Mr Goyal acknowledged the chemical and petrochemical sector’s significant potential and its strategic role in the nation’s overall development. He further pointed out that the IMF’s recent upward revision of India’s growth projection is evidence of the country’s economic resilience and strong fundamentals.