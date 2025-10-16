Defence Ministry Signs Rs 659 Crore Deal for SIG716 Assault Rifle

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 11:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Ministry of Defence has signed 659 crore rupees deal for procurement of Advanced Night Sight for Indian Army’s 7.62 x 51mm Assault Rifle. The Night Sight will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle.

In a statement, Defence Ministry said that these sights are capable of engaging targets up to an effective range of 500 metres, even under starlit conditions. These provide a significant improvement over the existing Passive Night Sights .

This procurement, classified as a Buy (Indian-IDDM) case with more than 51 percent Indigenous Content, is a major step towards Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing. The initiative will also benefit the MSMEs involved in manufacturing of components and supply of raw material.