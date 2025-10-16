The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ DEFENCE

Defence Ministry Signs Rs 659 Crore Deal for SIG716 Assault Rifle

Oct 15, 2025

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 11:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Ministry of Defence has signed 659 crore rupees deal for procurement of Advanced Night Sight for Indian Army’s 7.62 x 51mm Assault Rifle. The Night Sight will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle.

In a statement, Defence Ministry said that these sights are capable of engaging targets up to an effective range of 500 metres, even under starlit conditions. These provide a significant improvement over the existing Passive Night Sights .

This procurement, classified as a Buy (Indian-IDDM) case with more than 51 percent Indigenous Content, is a major step towards Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing. The initiative will also benefit the MSMEs involved in manufacturing of components and supply of raw material.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

 Piyush Goyal Highlights Chemical Industry’s Role in Boosting India’s Global Leadership

Oct 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Oct 15: Sensex and Nifty Rebound; All Sectors End in Green Amid Broad-Based Buying

Oct 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Most Asian Markets End Higher; European Indices Trade Mixed

Oct 15, 2025

You missed

BIHAR ELECTIONS HINDI SECTION

 Bihar Elections: इंडिया गठबंधन में आखिर चल क्या रहा है?

16 October 2025 1:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN warns of ‘funding cliff’ for Rohingya children in Bangladesh

16 October 2025 1:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ DEFENCE

Defence Ministry Signs Rs 659 Crore Deal for SIG716 Assault Rifle

15 October 2025 11:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

 Piyush Goyal Highlights Chemical Industry’s Role in Boosting India’s Global Leadership

15 October 2025 10:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments